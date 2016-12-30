New signage to point the way to Laois Tourist Office

New shopfront signs have been erected at Laois' only Tourist Office in Lyster Square Portlaoise, (behind Allbooks shop).

Directional signs around the town pointing towards the office will follow, it was announced at the December council meeting.

“I welcome that, considering I didn't know where it was myself,” said Cllr Caroline Dwane, who in a recent meeting had believed that the office had closed, such was its low street profile.