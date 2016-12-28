Drink driving up 50%

Drink driving arrests in Laois for this December are up almost 50 percent on the previous year, a stark reminder that many people are still foolish enough to get behind the wheel drunk.

A garda spokesperson confirmed to the Leinster Express that the figure for drink driving detections from December 1 this year up to December 23, was just under 50 percent more than the same period in 2015.

This increase in detections was attributed to the presence of more garda checkpoints on the roads, but also to the lamentable fact that more motorists are taking the risk.

Included in the figures are those who were breathalysed at the scene of a road traffic accident.

While the checkpoints have been maintained at a constant pace throughout the month, the garda spokesperson said that the gardaí would have an extra push over the target days of Christmas and St Stephen’s Day.

The Crashed Lives campaign led by the Treacy family of Portarlington has helped highlight the issue of drink driving, with chief executive of the RSA, Moyagh Muroch commenting: “The Treacy family have really helped this year's message to get out.”