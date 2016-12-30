Clonaslee Hospice Walk goes down a treat for 900 supporters on St Stephen's Day

The biggest crowd in many years could have donated one of the biggest amounts in years to the Laois charity, estimates Sheila Bourke, one of the co-ordinators.

“We feel we were definitely at 800 to 900 people, between both walks. We feel ourselves that funding was way up, it was definitely a great success,” she said.

She is thrilled at how the day went.

“We had an absolutely wonderful fantastic day, one of our best walks ever. The weather, the crowd, the atmosphere, it all went smoothly, with not even a trip or fall or anybody getting lost,” she said.

The walks, a family friendly 3 miler around the beautiful Brittas Lake, and a bracing 10.4 mile hike up into the Slieve Blooms, were enjoyed by all ages she said.

“Four young lads from 6th class in Clonaslee did the long walk, and they were so delighted with themselves after. And Fr Reilly in his mid 80s did the long walk again this year,” Sheila said, thanking the many volunteers and sponsors for their support.



