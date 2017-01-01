Court: Port man 'dealing in misery' of heroin

A Portarlington man has been given a six-month sentence for “dealing in misery” by having €1,200 of heroin for sale.

Andrew Madden (39), 46 The Oaks, Kilnacourt Woods, Portarlington, appeared before last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence, that on April 2 this year, the gardai searched the accused’s home and discovered €1,200 of heroin hidden inside socks.

The accused made full and frank admissions, saying he had been selling the drug in the Tullamore, Portarlington and Edenderry area.

In a separate road traffic matter, the accused was observed driving at Main Street Portarlington on November 6, 2015, and when stopped by gardaí he was found to have no proper documentation, including insurance.

Madden had 32 previous convictions, including four for selling drugs, and four for no insurance.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said his client had suffered with a heroin addiction until 2011, since the age of 15.

He turned things around in 2011 and got clean, but unfortunately in June, 2015, he had difficulties in a relationship and relapsed, starting on cannabis and then spiralling back down into a heroin addiction worse than before.

In relation to the no insurance, Mr Breen said that in the course of the accused’s rehabilitation he had got employment buying and selling cars.

On the day in question, he was driving the car to sell it to someone by arrangement when he was stopped.

The accused was serving a sentence, with a release date of April next.

Mr Breen said that the accused had a job waiting for him when he was released. Defence concluded by saying Madden is now clean of drugs.

Judge Catherine Staines said: “I have every sympathy for him and congratulate him on being clean, but he was dealing in misery.”

On the charge of selling drugs, the judge imposed a six-month sentence; for no insurance, she imposed six months, and disqualified him from driving for 12 years.