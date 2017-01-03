In this week's Leinster Express

- Health Minister, Simon Harris defers his visit to Portlaoise Hospital to next week

- Missed chances cited at Council meeting

- CIE holding up work at Ballyrophy train station

- Coolrain family syndicate has a big win in Leopardstown

- Wind Farm plans opposed

- New Year's Day walks in Ballacoll and Timahoe

- Sports Review of 2016

- Hospice Walk in Clonaslee and Laois Hunt on St. Stephen's Day - Picture Specials

- Historical Feature: Making a living from Laois rabbits