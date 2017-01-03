In this week's Leinster Express
- Health Minister, Simon Harris defers his visit to Portlaoise Hospital to next week
- Missed chances cited at Council meeting
- CIE holding up work at Ballyrophy train station
- Coolrain family syndicate has a big win in Leopardstown
- Wind Farm plans opposed
- New Year's Day walks in Ballacoll and Timahoe
- Sports Review of 2016
- Hospice Walk in Clonaslee and Laois Hunt on St. Stephen's Day - Picture Specials
- Historical Feature: Making a living from Laois rabbits
