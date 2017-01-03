New car sales up in Laois by a fifth

Laois people are showing growing confidence in the economic recovery, if new car sales are anything to go by.

There were 1,774 new cars sold in Laois in 2016, up 21 percent from the 1,466 units sold in the previous year.

The jump in sales is well above the national average which is up 17.5 percent, and is 1.21 percent of new cars bought in Ireland in 2016.

According to statistics released today January 3 by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, there were 146,672 cars sold in Ireland in 2016, compared to 124,804 sold in 2015.

Light Commercial Vehicles for 2016 recorded an increase of 18.3% (28,180) when compared to 2015 (23,829). Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) registrations in 2016 are up 31.3%, at 2,873.

Similar rises in new car sales are expected for 2017.

The favourite colour was grey, the top selling make was Toyota, and the favourite model was the Hyundai TUCSON.