House prices rise in Laois

House prices in Laois were 10 per cent higher than a year previously in the final three months of 2016, according to the latest House Price Report released by Daft.ie.

This compares to a rise of 14 per cent seen a year ago. The average house price in Laois is now €150,000, 44 per cent above its lowest point.

Nationally, house prices rose by an average of 8 per cent during 2016. The rate of inflation in Dublin was 5.1 per cent, below the national average but significantly up on the figure for 2015 (2.7 per cent). Outside Dublin, the rate of inflation was 10.1 per cent , down slightly from 13.1 per cent a year ago.

Daft reported that the national average asking price in the final quarter of 2016 was €220,500, compared to €204,000 a year ago and €164,000 at its lowest point.

In Dublin, prices rose by an average of €102,000 – or 46.2 per cent - from their lowest point in mid-2012. Outside Dublin, the average increase has been €48,000, or 36 per cent, since the end of 2013.

Prices continue to increase sharply in cities outside Dublin. Compared to the same period in 2015, prices in the final quarter of 2016 were 9.2 per cent higher in Cork and 13 per cent higher in Galway. In Limerick city, the increase was 14 per cent, while in Waterford prices rose by just under 15 per cent in 12 months. Inflation outside the cities varies from 9 per cent in Leinster to 12 per cent in Connacht-Ulster.

There was a noticeable fall-off in the total number of properties for sale nationwide in the final three months of the year, having been largely stable for much of the year.

There were just under 21,800 properties for sale in December, compared to almost 25,500 the same month last year. This is the lowest national total since January 2007 and marks a fall of two thirds from a peak of 63,000 in late 2008.

Commenting on the figures, Ronan Lyons, economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the Daft.ie Report, said: “While prices edged back in many markets in the final three months of the year, this comes after some very sizeable increases in earlier quarters, particularly outside Dublin. Overall, the market continues to be characterised by strong demand, albeit limited by Central Bank rules, coupled with very weak supply – both of new and second-hand homes. This year has seen a number of measures that will serve to stimulate demand in the years ahead. Hopefully next year, the focus will be on supply.”

Average list price and year-on-year change – major cities, Q4 2016

Dublin City: €322,302 – up 5.1%

Cork City: €248,011 – up 9.2%

Galway City: €252,699 – up 13.0%

Limerick City: €165,586 – up 14.0%

Waterford City: €148,298 – up 14.6%