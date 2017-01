Thirty-four people are on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today (Wednesday).

Of these 13 are on trolleys and 21 in wards.

The figure for Portlaoise yesterday was 42, which was the second highest in the country.

By 8pm last night, this figure had been reduced to 3, according to the HSE count.

Today's figure for Tullamore is 45, while Mullingar is 32.