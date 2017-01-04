Portlaoise Gardaí appeal for information on missing woman

Portlaoise Gardai are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a woman missing since Tuesday afternoon

The woman, who is originally from Germany, was last seen leaving the grounds of Portlaoise Hospital at around 12.30pm on Tuesday. She was wearing a purple, lilac coloured jacket, denim jeans and carrying a blue handbag.

She is described as being 45 to 55 years old, of slim build with dark hair and 5ft 8-10ins in height.

It's understood that she has been living locally over the last month or so.

Anybody with information on her whereabouts should contact Portlaoise Gardai on 057 86 74100.