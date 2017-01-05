Missed chances for Durrow and Mountmellick cited at Council meeting

A lack of joined up thinking has led to two missed opportunities at either side of Laois, according to county councillors.

Road works in Mountmellick and Durrow were raised with Laois County Council officials at a recent meeting in county hall.

The €170,000 Mountmellick project went ahead without the inclusion of a pedestrian crossing that would serve many houses. The Durrow project proceeded without including cables for traffic lights at ‘dangerous junction’.

The projects were raised at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting was told.

Cllr Paddy Bracken had asked that a pedestrian crossing be provided at Emmett St, Mountmellick.

In reply the council’s road design department said it had submitted a proposal to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for this year but it was not approved. A new request will be made for this year.

However, Cllr Bracken felt a chance has been missed.

“There is major road works going on at Emmett St on the N80 I just felt that a pedestrian crossing was not included in the schedule of works. I welcome what has been done but that street needs a crossing. There is a huge number of houses on that road,” he said.

He felt money could have been found when the current project was planned for a crossing.

“It would be a traffic calming measure,” he said.

As for the Durrow project Cllr James Kelly called on the the council to provide infrastructure for traffic lights at a ‘dangerous junction’ at Derry Road in conjunction with the new footpath and streetlights already installed in Carrigan Street.

A reply stated that the junction had been discussed with Transport Infrastructure Ireland for 2016 but was not approved. A new application will be made this year.

Brenda Cuddy, area engineer said the lights and footpath funding came TII. Cllr Kelly said cables should have been laid for the traffic lights as a street had to be dug up.

“That is another opportunity missed. It is a road safety issue.

“It would have made more sense to put in the infrastructure and not go back again and repeat the mayhem with a stop go situation.

“The joined up thinking isn’t there” said the Independent councillor.