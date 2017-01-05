19 on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today

Nineteen people are on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today (Thursday) as the over crowding crisis in hospitals continues.

Of these 13 are on trolleys and 6 on wards.

Tullamore Hospital has 37 people on trolleys.

It's understood the Minister for Health, Simon Harris is to meet with the HSE to discuss the issue, during a visit to Tullamore Hospital today.

There are 578 people on trolleys nationwide today, according to the INMO figures.