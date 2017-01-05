19 on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today

Health Minister to visit Tullamore Hospital later today

Pat Somers

Reporter:

Pat Somers

19 on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today

Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise

Nineteen people are on trolleys in Portlaoise Hospital today (Thursday) as the over crowding crisis in hospitals continues.

Of these 13 are on trolleys and 6 on wards.

Tullamore Hospital has 37 people on trolleys.

It's understood the Minister for Health, Simon Harris is to meet with the HSE to discuss the issue, during a visit to Tullamore Hospital today.

There are 578 people on trolleys nationwide today, according to the INMO figures.