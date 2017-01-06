Photograph issued of German woman who is reported missing in Portlaoise

Gardaí have update their appeal to the public for information with the release of a photograph of a woman who has been missing since Tuesday, January 3 from Portlaoise.

Gardaí at Portlaoise are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Susanne Krauss who is missing from the Dublin Road area of the town. Susanne, who is in her early 50s.

Susanne is described as 5'9" in height, slim build, dark hair and a pale complexion, and when last seen she was wearing a purple top, blue jeans and carrying a blue handbag. Susanne is a German national.

Gardaí are concerned for Susanne and asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 - 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

