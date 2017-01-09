Health Minister in Portlaoise this morning

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris is visiting Portlaoise this Monday morning.

News of the Minister's visit came at 9am this morning.

The Minister's itinerary is unclear at this stage, and the Department of Health and the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group and the HSE Press Office have been unable to confirm any details.

However, it's understood he is meeting local councillors at 11.15am at the Killeshin Hotel. Staff at the hospital have been told the Minister will undertake a quick walk around in the hospital.