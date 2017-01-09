Funeral of Tony Egan in Wexford

The funeral of Tony Egan, who had been missing from his home in Portarlington, since last September, is taking place this morning in Wexford.

Mr Egan's body was found by passers-by at a woodland near Monasterevin last Monday.

Gardaí say they are not treating the incident as suspicious.

The 32-year old had been missing from Portarlington since September of last year.

Mr Egan is originally from Ballygarvan, Gusserane, Wexford.

He is survived by his parents, Bridget and Nicholas, brother, David, sisters, Mandy, Roseanne and Elaine. He is deeply regretted by his famil,y uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

The Funeral Mass took place at St Aidan's church Clongeen at 11am on Monday, with burial afterwards in the new cemetery Clongeen.