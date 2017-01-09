Health Minister meeting TDs and Councillors in Portlaoise on hospital issue

Minister Simon Harris at the meeting in Portlaoise this morning

The Minister for Health, Simon Harris is currently meeting TDs and County Councillors at the Killeshin Hotel in Portlaoise.

It's understood the future of Portlaoise Hospital is dominating proceedings.

Also present is the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Charlie Flanagan.

Councillors have been seeking a meeting with the Minister for some time.