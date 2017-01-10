Car stolen from Mountmellick

A distinctive motor car was stolen from a garage in Mountmellick last week.

The white Honda Integra, with a black bonnet and a 1996 registration, was stolen from the garage on the town’s Davitt Road on January 3.

A number of males were involved in the break-in some time between 12.30am and 3am and CCTV from the premises has been viewed, but the gardaí are appealing for witnesses or information.

There were a number vehicles in the garage, and while the thieves gained entry to one other vehicle the only one stolen was the Honda.

In a separate incident, overnight between Monday, January 2, and Tuesday, January 3, sheds located on bogland at Togher, Portlaoise, were rammed by a vehicle, in an attempt to gain entry.

Tracks were found at the scene and damage was caused to the sheds, but the locked doors were not breached by the thieves and nothing was taken.

The gardaí are appealing for witnesses.