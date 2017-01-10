Three young males arrested after Mountrath burglaries in Laois

Three males have been arrested in connection with two burglaries in Mountrath, after they were found with electrical items and housebreaking tools.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that on January 6, three males were arrested on the Shannon Road after being found in possession of items believed to have been stolen in a burglary.

The males, all in their late teens and from the local area, had a number of electrical items with them, such as televisions.

They were also found to have a number of housebreaking implements on them.

The males were questioned in relation to two burglaries in the area. An hour before their arrest, the Colgan Sports premises was broken into, although it is not known if anything was taken.

This is just the latest time that Colgan Sports has been broken into, with the store hit a number of times in the past.

A file on the three men has gone to the DPP in relation to this break in.

The males were also questioned in relation to a burglary at Fr O’Connor Crescent in Mountrath on the same date.

The rear window of a house was jimmied and a number of items stolen.

Anyone who can assist the gardaí should call 05786 74100.