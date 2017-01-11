Cash, jewellery and electrical items robbed

On January 5, a house was broken into at Russell Close, Ballylinan, between 7pm and 8pm. The house was ransacked, and a number of electrical items including a Playstation and games were taken.

And on January 7, at Riverside Apartments, Portarlington, two men were disturbed by neighbours after breaking into a home through the front door at 10pm. A quantity of cash and jewellery was taken. and gardaí are appealing for any information.