Court - Woman who assaulted Portlaoise store manager to pay further €4,000 comp

A woman who assaulted a female shop manager by punching her in the face during a shoplifting incident has been given until June of next year to pay another €4,000 compensation.

Aisling Knee (21), with an address at 25 Ardrew Court, Athy, was given an eight month sentence in Portlaoise District Court, for assault causing harm, at Portlaoise Retail Park, Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, on February 23, 2013.

She subsequently appealed this sentence in Portlaoise Circuit Court in February of this year, where Judge Keenan Johnson said he would consider suspending the sentence if Knee paid a total of €10,000 compensation to the injured party.

She subsequently paid a total of €5,000 over two court dates, with the last being €4,000 paid in July.

The case returned to the circuit court recently for mention. Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case to June 13, saying he expected the accused to have a further €4,000 in court on that date.

Details of the offence are that Knee was part of a group of females who entered a store on February 23, 2013, and stole a number of items.

The manager of the store followed the group when they left, and Knee, who was 17 at the time, struck her in the face with a closed fist, breaking her glasses.

The injured party was left with a broken nose, a black eye, swelling to one side of her face, and two teeth out of place.

The court heard that Knee had previously been given the probation act for criminal damage. This related to a shoplifting offence involving the removal of security tags from dresses.