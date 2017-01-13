Court - Drunk man shouted at himself in Portlaoise street

A 35-year-old man has been fined for being so drunk he was lying in the middle of a Portlaoise road unable to make any sense.

At last week's sitting of t Portlaoise District Court, Paul Delaney (35), 52 St Patrick’s Park, Tullow, Carlow, was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that the accused was observed lying in the middle of the road at Mountain View Square, Portlaoise, on December 28 last.

He was intoxicated on the ground, shouting at himself, Insp Baker said.

The accused was brought to the garda station, but he was not able to make any sense due to his level of intoxication.

He had 24 previous convictions.

Defence, Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client had been more a danger to himself than to anyone else. Mr Fitzgerald said that Delaney previously had a difficulty with drugs, but he got clean in 2009.

On the night, the accused drank to excess with other people in a house, and he claimed that a tablet was dropped into his drink.

Defence concluded by saying that the accused, who is a painter and decorator by trade, had a letter of apology for the gardaí.

Delaney was convicted and fined €100.