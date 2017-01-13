Court - No breakfast and all day drinking for Portlaoise man

A Portlaoise man who drunkenly abused the gardaí has been ordered to complete a course educating him on the dangers of drink, and make a charitable donation to the Garda Benevolent Association.

Shane Cuddy (26), Meelick, Portlaoise, was charged at last week's district court with two public order offences, at Main Street, Portlaoise, on December 26, 2016.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on December 26 last, the accused was removed from The Square Bar by security staff.

While he was causing a disturbance with staff outside, the gardaí approached, but he then became abusive to the gardaí and was arrested.

Cuddy had four previous convictions, two for public order offences.

Defence, Mr Declan Breen said it had been St Stephen’s Night and the accused had gone out that day without breakfast to “have a few drinks, place a few bets, meet some friends”.

By 11pm that night he was extremely intoxicated, to such an extent that he wasn’t clear of the facts of the offence himself.

Mr Breen said that his client was extremely embarrassed and wished to apologise to the gardaí.

Defence went on to say that the accused’s previous convictions dated back to 2009, when he had difficulties with drink.

He managed to stay clear of trouble in the intervening time and this offence was an aberration.

Judge Catherine Staines ordered the accused to complete the Athy Alternative Project, which provides education on the dangers of alcohol, and put the matter back to March 24.

She told the accused if he completed the course she would consider not imposing a prison sentence.

Cuddy was also told to donate €300 to the Garda Benevolent Trust Fund.