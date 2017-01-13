Court - 69-year-old man suffers black eyes in Abbeyleix

A 20-year-old Borris in Ossory man has been charged with assaulting a 69-year-old man.

Edward O’Donovan (20), with an address at Main Street, Borris in Ossory, was charged with assault causing harm, at Rathmoyle Crescent, Abbeyleix.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that the injured party was a 69-year-old man who was assaulted on his way home.

The injured party suffered two black eyes, a cut to his forehead and a bone fracture.

Insp Baker said he had photographs showing the injuries.

After hearing the outline of the facts, Judge Catherine Staines refused jurisdiction, meaning the case will go forward to the circuit court.

The matter was put back to February 16 for the serving of a book of evidence, with the accused remanded on continual bail.