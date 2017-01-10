In this week's Leinster Express
In this week's Leinster Express...
- Health Minister, Simon Harris visits Portlaoise and insists A & E downgrade is not a fait accompli
- Thieves strike Laois businesses
- Trolley figures spike last week
- Tony Egan is laid to rest
- Brakes put on Rockview plans
- Keenan family hold onto hopes of finding Imelda
- Stack confirms Garda interview
- Slieve Blooms as good as Kerry
- Portlaoise residents object to social houses
- Operation Transformation walk in Ballinakill
- Portlaoise man is International Engineer of the Year
- Portlaoise senior celebrate in style
- Spink hosts Comhaltas concert
- Perfect weekend for Laois teams as new season gets underway
