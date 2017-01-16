Court - stole cap to get drugs

A Portlaoise man claimed he stole a cap from a local store in order to get money for drugs.

John Lewis (26), 98 St Brigids Place, Portlaoise, was charged with theft.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that on December 16 last, the accused entered Heatons in Portlaoise and placed a black cap worth €13 into his bag and left without paying.

He had eight previous convictions, one for theft.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that his client was on a maintenance programme for his drug addiction and was on daily tablets.

During December the accused contracted the vomiting bug and missed his appointment to attend for his daily dose, so he stole the cap to try to get money for a street deal.

Judge Catherine Staines applied the probation act, section 1.2.