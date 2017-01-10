Snow in forecast as Met Éireann issues weather warning

The country is set for a cold snap this week with Met Éireann issuing a weather warning for sub-zero conditions and snow.

The State forecaster has issued a Status Yellow warning for very cold wintry weather from Wednesday night onwards.

Showers will turn wintry in many places, from Wednesday evening to Saturday, with falls of sleet and snow expected.

The heaviest of the snow fall is most likely over Ulster, Connacht, north Leinster and west Munster and especially so on high ground.

The national forecast from Wednesday into the weekend is:

Wednesday Cold, windy and blustery tomorrow Wednesday, with bright or sunny spells and showers. The showers heaviest and most frequent over Ulster, with a few wintry on high ground and also in Atlantic coastal counties.

Afternoon temperature ranging from 4 or 5 C., over Ulster, to 7 or 8 C., elsewhere, highest along the south coast. Westerly winds will continue fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on northern coasts.

Scattered showers on Atlantic coasts will move further inland overnight Wednesday and turning increasingly wintry with snow on higher ground. Lowest temperatures -1 to +2 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds will back westerly overnight and moderate. Later in the night, a frontal wave will pass to the South of Ireland and this brings the risk of sleety rain and snow to South Munster.

Thursday: A very cold day. Risk of sleety rain and snow affecting the far South for a time. Brighter elsewhere with wintry showers of hail, sleet and snow , mostly across Connacht and Ulster but a few elsewhere too. Afternoon temperatures between 1 and 4 degrees at best. Wintry showers continuing in the West and North through Thursday night with widespread frost and ice. Becoming windy again in coastal regions in blustery northwest winds.

Friday: Continuing very cold with sunny spells and further showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow. Fewer showers in the South and Southeast. Afternoon temperatures in the low single figures again. Showers becoming confined to western and northern coasts at night with frost forming inland.

Saturday and Sunday: Not quite as cold anymore with sunny spells on both days. Showers becoming increasingly confined to the coastal fringes of the north and west. Rain later on Sunday.

Early to middle of next week: Milder at least for a time with a little rain but also a lot of dry weather. Risk of cold Siberian air encroaching from the East later.

For extensive forecast click here