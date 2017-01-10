Death of woman from well known Laois family who had big GAA connections

The death has taken place in Laois of mother of a family with big Laois GAA connections.

Sara O'Loughlin (née Delaney), Meelick, Rosenallis died on January 10, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Oakdale Nursing Home, Portarlington surrounded by her loving family.

Sara was in her late 90's, and is survived by sons Michael, Larry of Teagasc, Declan of O'Loughlin's Hotel, Portlaoise, and daughters Patricia, Carmel and Deirdre. She is predeceased by husband Tom, son Tom and daughter Kathleen. Also missed by grandchildren and great grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

The O'Loughlin family have close ties to Laois GAA. Declan was a selector on the Laois team who were Leinster Champions in 2003 coached by Mick O'Dwyer. The late Tom also had strong links as does Larry whose son John is on the current Laois team. Michael is involved with the Laois Ladies Gaelic Football County Board

Sara's remains are reposing in the home of her son Michael (Manor Street, Mountmellick) this Tuesday evening from 6pm. Recital of the Rosary at 9pm.

Reposing on Wednesday from 12 noon, removal at 6.15pm to St Brigid's Church, Rosenallis arriving at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial after in St. Brigid's Cemetery.