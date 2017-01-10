Death of Ronnie Mathews in Portarlington

The death has taken place of Ronnie Mathews of Station Road, Portarlington.

Mr Mathews was a well known local historian and author, who had published books on Portarlington.

He was also involved the Chairman of the Lea Castle Working Group, and was a member of Laois Heritage Society.

Mr Mathews died on Sunday, January 8 at Portlaoise Hospital.

Husband of the late Brigitte, he is sadly missed by his family, his daughter Julie, sons Paul, Tim and Stefan, his grandchildren, great grand-daughter, daughters-in-law, son -in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service takes place on Wednesday at 1pm in St Paul's Church, Portarlington followed by burial in The Friends Burial Ground, Rosenallis.