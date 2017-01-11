Portarlington fitness trainer prepares to cycle the Rocky Mountains for Laois Hospice
Endurance cyclist John Bolton who is training for the cycle of his life
Portarlington fitness fanatic John Bolton is preparing for an incredible 4,500km cycle, covering the length of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Mexico, with the hope of raising €10,000 for Laois Hospice.
John, 49, plans to cycle on high mountain trails 15 hours a day for 35 days, covering 150km a day, to complete his epic solo challenge.
“It’s extremely tough, but it’s very doable, it’s been done before,” said John, who runs a fitness studio in Portarlington.
Setting off on June 10 from Banff, Canada, he will face extreme temperatures from freezing snow and thunder in the mountains, to a scalding 40 degrees.
“Hypothermia is the biggest danger,” he said, admitting that the isolation will also make it an extreme mental challenge.
He will cycle on a homebuilt mountain bike, customised for the tough job ahead, carrying all he needs, including his tent, water, food, map, a spare tyre and parts, and a satellite phone.
“It will be an incredible experience, something I will remember for the rest of my life,” he said.
It's not his first ultra endurance challenge, as John has already both kayaked and cycled around Ireland, raising €90,000 over the years for Laois Hospice.
Meet John this Saturday January 14, when he will be doing a fundraising 8 hour cycle in Laois Shopping Centre with the help of some volunteers, with all proceeds going to Laois Hospice.
Follow his progress on his twitter @truefitnesstrx, or facebook True Fitness. Donate or collect a sponsorship card at True Fitness in Portarlington.
