Plans for more houses near Rush Hall estate in Mountrath

An application has been made to complete construction on a housing estate in Mountrath, which was first granted permission back in 2004.

Superior Formwork Ltd has applied to complete 22 partially completed houses and construct an additional 16, in the Shannon Road area of Mountrath.

The entire 38-house development will be accessed from the existing Rush Hall Estate, and includes estate roads, footpaths, public open space, landscaping and all associated infrastructure works and services.

The 22 partially completed houses were previously granted planning permission in 2004, when Engtek Ltd applied to build 123 houses, a creche, and a new entrance. At the time, the Fisheries Board advised Laois County Council that there was no provision for the treatment of sewage effluent in the application.

In relation to the current application, Inland Fisheries Ireland has advised the council to ensure there is adequate capacity at the Mountrath treatment plant for the proposed increased number of houses.

A decision is due from Laois County Council by the end of February.