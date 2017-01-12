€160 million spent on health and hospital services in Tullamore during recession

More than €160 million has been spent on developing health and hospital services in Tullamore since 2010.

Last week the Minister for Health Simon Harris officially opened the converted former home of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. The Dublin Midlands Hospital Group has since confirmed to the Leinster Express that the cost of refurbishing the Scott Building, which is beside the new Tullamore Hospital, is approximately €16 million.

“The completion and occupancy of the Scott Building at Tullamore Hospital, allowed services to relocate from a number of leased buildings in Tullamore. The approximate annual savings from the ending of these leases stands at €800,000," said the DMHG which manages Tullamore and Portlaoise hospitals.

The refurbished building will include: a Mental Health Day Centre, day hospital and sector headquarters, Tusla services, Doctors on Call accommodation, library & research and education centre, administrative offices.

The money spent on the Scott building adds to major investment in a new hospital.

"The approximate cost for new hospital building at Tullamore that was completed in 2010 was approximately €150 million inclusive of VAT, enabling works and design etc,” said the DMHG.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Harris congratulated the hospital for “being a vital hub for acute services in the Midlands by offering an excellent integrated approach to healthcare".