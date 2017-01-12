Gardaí appeal for information on missing man in Portlaoise

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Krzysztof 'Chris' Misztela who is missing from Brocka Walk, Bellingham, Portlaoise.

Mr Misztela, who is 42, was last seen at 2.30pm on Tuesday, January 11 after leaving his home at Broacka Walk in a grey Skoda Superb 02KE.

He is described as being 6 foot tall, brown hair, of medium build with a goatee type beard. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt (colour unknown).

The missing man had run Celebration Photography in Portlaoise up until last November.

Anyone who has seen Krzysztof or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057-8674100, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.