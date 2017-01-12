Stack family to meet Taoiseach Enda Kenny

The Portlaoise widow and sons of murdered prison officer Brian Stack, will meet Taoiseach in government buildings

The family of murdered Chief Prison Officer, Brian Stack, have accepted an invitation to meet with Taoiseach, Enda Kenny, tomorrow Friday January 13, at 3.30pm in Government Buildings.

Sheila Stack will be accompanied by her sons Austin and Oliver to the meeting.

The meeting is following an ongoing row between Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, and Austin Stack, over names of those who knew the killers of Brian Stack, who was shot by the IRA in 1983 and later died.

That investigation is still ongoing, and Gardaí interviewed Austin Stack over Christmas, who expected that Dep Adams would also be questioned.

"The Gardaí know that Gerry Adams knows this person who knows individuals who can open a lot of doors in this investigation. We know that a trusted friend of Gerry Adams has information on this case, which is quite live. We want to identify the individual we met.

"If information is brought forward, it could mean that we, as a family, may receive the ultimate closure on this," Austin Stack said to the Leinster Express last week.

The family will hold a press briefing after the meeting outside Government Buildings.