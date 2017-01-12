Widespread snow forecast by Met Éireann

Status Orange Alert for Snow-ice Warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo Status Yellow warning for Snow-ice Warning for Munster, Leinster, Galway and Roscommon

Met Éireann has warned of widespread sub-zero weather and wintery showers.

The forecaster forecasts widespread sleet and snow showers on Wednesday evening and early tonight, some heavy with isolated thunderstorms. It says they will continue later in the night over Ulster, but will become scattered elsewhere, with dry, clear spells developing. Lowest temperatures plus 1 to minus 2 degrees Celsius, with icy stretches and some lying snow. Northwest winds will be strong and gusty.

Met Éireann says tomorrow, Friday, will be a cold, blustery day with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers mostly affecting western and northern counties and the snow may become mostly confined to high ground during the middle of the day. Afternoon temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in fresh to strong and gusty northwesterly winds.

Friday night night will be cold and frosty after dark, with some icy patches. Lowest temperatures plus 2 to -2 C., coldest in the eastern half of the country, where the frost will be sharp or severe. Cloud will increase in Atlantic coastal counties later in the night and temperatures will rise there.

The cold snap is expected to be short lived as the weather will change over the weekend. Frost and icy patches are expected to clear early on Saturday. A few bright spells, but rather cloudy in the main, with some scattered patches of rain and drizzle Top afternoon temperatures 6 to 9 C. Mild and misty overnight with some rain in places.

Sunday will be misty and mainly cloudy day, with rain in many places. The rain will be persistent over eastern and northern areas, but scattered elsewhere. Top temperatures 9 to 11 C. Misty and mostly cloudy overnight, with patches of drizzle and light rain, here and there. Lowest temperatures 4 to 7 C.

Temperatures around normal on Monday ranging 6 to 10 C. Some rain or drizzle about, but some dry spells too. Drying out overnight, but turning cold and frosty, with temperatures set to fall below freezing.

Present indications suggest that Tuesday and Wednesday will be cool dry days, with occasional sunny spells, but there is a risk of a return to frosty conditions at night.