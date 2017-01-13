Mountmellick man jailed for bloody burglary of two schools in Mountrath

A Mountmellick man who broke into two schools in Mountrath leaving his own blood splashed over the premises after cutting his finger on a broken window has been sentenced to jail.

Stephen Lacumber, aka Stephen Brophy (25), with a previous address at Kirwan Park, Mountmellick, broke into Scoil Bhride and St Fintan’s NS, on September 7 last.

Serious damage was caused to Scoil Bhride, as the accused injured his finger on a window and spilled a large amount of blood at the scene.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly said that €1,050 damage was cost, and €120 of goods stolen.

At St Fintan’s, there was also a large amount of blood left at the scene, and laptop chargers valued at €75 were stolen. The amount of damage caused was €230.

The accused then broke into St Fintan’s school again some three weeks later, on September 30. He and a juvenile were caught by gardaí near the school with a safe they had stolen.

In separate incidents, the accused used a stolen bank card to buy goods on September 6 last, and he was also caught driving without a licence or insurance, back in January.

The accused had 30 previous convictions.

For the burglary of Scoil Bhride, Judge Catherine Staines imposed ten months in prison. She also directed that money from the court poor box go to the two schools. For no insurance, the judge imposed one month in prison and disqualified the accused from driving for four years.