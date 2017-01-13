Gardaí locate body of missing man from Portlaoise

Gardaí have located the body of missing man, Krzysztof Misztela.

The 42-year old had been missing from his home at Brocka Walk, Bellingham since Wednesday afternoon. He was last seen in a grey Skoda Superb 02KE.

Mr Misztela had run Celebration Photography in Portlaoise up until last November.

Gardaí said they wished to thank the public and the media for their assistance in this matter. They are not treating the matter as suspicious.



