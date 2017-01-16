Man in his twenties to appear in court following stabbing in Birr

A 21 year old man is due to appear before Court 2, Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin 8 at 2pm today January 16 in relation to a serious assault in Birr, Co Offaly which has left a man in a serious condition.



The assault on Sunday 15th January 2017 shortly after 1am. A man, aged in his mid 20's, suffered apparent stab wounds during the incident. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where his condition was described as critical.



Gardaí arrested a man, early 20's, close to the scene and he was detained at Birr Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who reside at or were in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday morning, January 15 who may have seen or heard anything unusual.