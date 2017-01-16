Man with Portarlington address jailed over killing of man in assault

A man who has lived in Portarlington is one of seven people jailed week for his part in the brutal killing of another man three years ago.

Graham Palmer 26, with an address at Park Avenue, Portarlington, Co Laois, was sentenced to ten years in prison, with five suspended, after he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 20-year-old Dale Creighton in an attack on a Tallaght footbridge on New Year's Day 2014.

The cause of his death was blunt force injury to his head and face.

The court was told during the trial that the victim was subjected to a sustained attack, which included kicks and stamps to his body and head.