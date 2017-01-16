Man gets bail following stabbing in Birr

A man has been released on bail after he bing charged with the serious stabbing of another young man in Birr.

Barry Hehir, aged 21, of McAuley Drive, Birr was brought before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Monday afternoon. The assault at McAuley Drive, took place in the early hours of last Sunday morning.

Darragh Daly, who is also aged in his twenties, suffered serious stab wounds and is in a critical condition in hospital.

The court heard that Hehir made no reply when charged. The bail conditions demand that the accused must reside with an aunt in Edenderry while on bail. He as told not to consume alcohol, and abide by 8pm and 8am daily curfew. He must stay out of Birr and not have any contact with with witnesses.

Gardai have appealed for witnesses and anyone with information, particularly those who reside at or were in the McAuley Drive, Townsend Street, New Road and Pound Street areas between 12.30am and 1.30am on Sunday.