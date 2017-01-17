Minister Charlie Flanagan to be honoured in his native Laois

Laois County Council is to bestow its highest honour on local TD and Government Minister Charlie Flanagan.

The local authority is hosting an event on Monday, January 23 in Portlaoise next when it will grant a Civic Reception to the Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Charlie Flanagan was re-appointed as foreign minister by An Taoiseach Enda Kenny on May 6 having served in the role since July 2014. He previously served as Minister for Children and Youth Affairs.

The Fine Gael TD has represented Ireland and Laois on the world stage addressing since 2014. He has also been prominent in relation to Northern Ireland and other issues of national importance including the formation of the current Government.

The Mountmellick native, who now lives in Portlaoise, was first elected to represent Laois-Offaly (now the constituency of Laois and South Kildare) in Dáil Éireann in 1987 and was a member of Laois County Council from 1987 to 2004.

His father, Oliver J. Flanagan TD, represented Laois-Offaly from 1943 to 1987.