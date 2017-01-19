€81,000 for traffic safety at rural Laois schools

Rural Laois schools got a Christmas boost for their road safety, with news announced in late December that the council had received a Clár grant of €149,000, with most of it to go on improving road safety at rural schools.

“The bulk of the work is for safety measures around rural schools. €138k will be spent on pedestrian crossings, lights and signs,” said deputy CEO Kieran Kehoe from Laois County Council.

Most of the schools to be assisted are in the western area of Laois he said, which is the Mountmellick to Borris-in Ossory municipal district.

Twelve schools will get road safety upgrades.

They are in Shanahoe, Swan, Timahoe, Ballyfin, Camross, Trumera, Killadooley, Killasmeestia, Errill, Ballaghmore, Newtown and Mayo.

The Clár scheme, reintroduced last year, is to improve road safety measures at rural schools, playgrounds and local access roads, in disadvantaged rural areas that have suffered depopulation.

Ballybrophy is getting €22,000 for a pedestrian crossing to the train station.

Ballyfin graveyard is getting €14,400 to upgrade parking facilities.

Oughavale Athletic Club in Vicarstown is getting €4,000 for new athletic facilities, while seven villages are getting upgrades to LED lights and better road markings.