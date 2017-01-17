Gardaí appeal for information following assault in Portarlington

The gardaí are appealing for information after a man was left with facial injuries following an assault in Portarlington in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The injured party, an 18-year-old man from the local area, was taken to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore after the attack, but has since been released.

The man received a punch to the face at around 2.15am on Sunday morning, January 15, during an assault that occurred on the town’s Main Street.

There were also break ins to parked cars in Portlaoise.

One occurred on Saturday, January 14, at Green Mill Lane, when the window of a vehicle was smashed and loose change stolen.

Another took place on Tuesday, January 10, at Broomville, when a car was ransacked.