Court - Mountmellick woman fined for stealing cosmetics

A Mountmellick woman who stole cosmetics from a Portlaoise store had been convicted and fined.

Melissa McInerney (25), Silverglen, Mountmellick, appeared before last week’s sitting of the district court in Portlaoise.

Garda William Whelan gave evidence that he arrested the accused that morning on foot of a bench warrant, as she had previously failed to turn up in court to meet the charge.

Garda Whelan said that on a date in December last, the accused entered Dunnes Stores on the Mountmellick Road in Portlaoise, where she took various cosmetics and left the store without paying for them.

When arrested, she made full admissions to the gardaí.

She had one previous conviction for theft, for which she was given community service.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the cosmetic items were recovered undamaged and were subsequently resold by the store.

He said she had cooperated fully with the gardaí, and wished to apologise.

Mr Meagher said his client, who had two children, was on just over €200 social welfare a week and was finding it hard to manage.

Judge Catherine Staines convicted and fined the accused €100.