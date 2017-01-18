€1,000 of cocaine for supply in Abbeyleix

A probation report has been ordered on a Romanian national who was supplying cocaine to his friends in Laois.

Sebastian Vartolomei (24), 1 New Row, Abbeyleix, was charged with drug possession, and having drugs for sale or supply, at his home on November 10 last.

Inspector Ollie Baker gave evidence that the gardaí searched the accused’s home and found a grinder and cannabis, and cocaine worth €1,000.

Defence, Ms Josephine Fitzpatrick said her client, a Romanian national living in Ireland some five years, had admitted supplying the drug, but this related to him and his friends putting the money together to buy it.

Judge Staines put the matter back to March 2 for a probation report.