Court - Bad news led to Mountmellick woman's theft of bottle

A Mountmellick woman who turned to drink after getting bad news has been charged with shoplifting a bottle of alcohol from a Portlaoise store.

Tracy McKevitt (31), with an address at 24 Cullen Wood, Mountmellick, was charged with theft at last week’s sitting of Portlaoise District Court.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence that on December 30 last, the accused entered Lidl, James Fintan Lalor Road, Kylekiproe, Portlaoise, and stole a bottle of Country Cream Liqueur valued €6.79.

The item was recovered and the accused cooperated fully with the gardaí, said Insp Farrelly.

The accused had one previous conviction, for theft.

Defence, solicitor Mr Barry Fitzgerald said his client, who was on social welfare, had no excuse for the offence.

It had been the Christmas period and the accused had received bad news from her sister, so she sought refuge in alcohol, said Mr Fitzgerald.

Defence went on to say that the accused had suffered with an alcohol problem.

Judge Catherine Staines put the matter back to May 16 for a probation report on the accused.