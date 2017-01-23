Court - Appeal struck out against man who robbed car after going off the rails

A man who stole a car after going off the rails when a relationship ended has had an appeal against a prison sentence struck out at the recent Portlaoise Circuit Court.

Jason Mahony, with addresses listed at Crumlin, Dublin, was given an eight-month sentence in the district court, for the unauthorised taking of an MPV, at Westpark Fitness Centre, Greenhills Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 24, 2015.

He appealed the severity of this sentence at the circuit court in February of last year, where Judge Keenan Johnson agreed to adjourn the case, on condition the appellant take up work and donate €1,500 to the Block Project in Portlaoise.

The judge said this was so Mahony could give something back to th e community.

When the case returned to the circuit court last November, the accused failed to appear.

Judge Johnson struck out the appeal and affirmed the district court sentence.

Details of the offence are that the gardaí observed the stolen vehicle parked in Kilminchy, Portlaoise, and confirmed it had been stolen. Mahony was found asleep in the vehicle, and he made admissions to stealing it.

He had a number of previous convictions, including thefts.

During the original appeal in February, defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that the vehicle had the keys in the ignition and the doors were open, meaning no damage had to be caused.

“It was an opportunistic offence,” said Mr Meagher.

Defence explained that Mahony’s relationship had broken down in December 2014 and he went off the rails, drinking a lot and making very poor decisions.

He was then in a brief relationship with another woman and he had belongings moved to her house, but this relationship ended and he had to move his items.