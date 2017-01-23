Court - Asylum seeker in Portlaoise allegedly had fake passport

Two men were listed at last week’s district court in separate cases of not having proper documentation.

Muhammad Iqbal (46), with an address listed Bridle Walk, Portlaoise, was charged with an offence under immigration laws, at his listed address on November 1 last.

He was not present in the courtroom when his case was called, but his solicitor, Mr Philip Meagher appeared.

The prosecuting garda gave evidence that the accused had no passport or immigration documents and had left the address he was living at.

The garda said the matter was an immigration issue, with the accused supposed to sign on every day at the garda station and make an appointment with the immigration officer.

The garda said that the accused attended three times as he was supposed to, but he then suffered a heart attack.

“There hasn’t been a trace of him since he left that accommodation,” said the garda, asking the court for a bench warrant on the accused.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said that he had spoken to the accused’s wife the previous day and was informed that the accused was in bed unwell.

Judge Staines said the accused would have to be in court to give his correct details, and put the matter back to January 26 for him to appear in court.

In a separate matter, Gentil Kawaya (29), care of the Montague Hotel, was charged with having a false passport, on January 6.

Inspector Aidan Farrelly gave evidence it was alleged the accused had been found with a false passport.

Insp Farrelly said inquiries were ongoing and there may be further charges to come against the accused.

The matter was put back to March 9.