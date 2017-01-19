€310k for rural water schemes in Laois in 2016

A dozen group water schemes in rural Laois received grants totalling almost €310k in 2016.

Ballacolla Group Water Scheme received over a third of the funds, €111,929, to upgrade the network, and buy a portable chorine residual analyser.

A survey of nitrates and a new nitrates treatment system for Cullohill GWS was given a grant of over €67,000.

The Clonking / Fermoyle GWS takeover involved a network upgrade costing almost €55,000. The Heath GWS got over €21,600 to upgrade the network, the pumphouse and the reservoir.

Other schemes helped were in Attanagh, Ballymaddock, Ballypickas, Barrowhouse, Derrylamogue, Graigueahown and Knock.

Another €119k was spent on schemes last year, ringfenced for them since 2015.