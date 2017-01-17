In this week's Leinster Express....

- What the political candidates spent on last year's General Election

- New Year Motoring Guide

- No let up in trolley crisis at Portlaoise Hospital

- Live register drops by almost 15% in Laois

- Stack family meet the Taoiseach

- Garda of 34 years is the new sheriff

- 2017 start on Port school

- Death of well known people from Port and Rosenallis

- Port man to cycle Rocky Mountains for Hospice

- Blessing of babies in Portlaoise parish

- Panto time in Portlaoise and Raheen

- Abbeyleix Senior Citizens party

- Port Multi-cultural Day

- Colaiste Iosagain present Greasae

- Mountmellick Credit Union Art Competition

- Laois exit O'Byrne Cup after controversial penalty

- Laois romp past DIT in Walsh Cup

- Rosenallis GAA and St. Conleth's Dinner Dance