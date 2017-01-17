Mountrath native, Claire Byrne expecting baby No.3

Broadcaster and Mountrath native, Claire Byrne has announced that she is expecting her third child this summer.

In an interview with the Irish Independent, the 41-year old Ms Byrne said she is due to give birth this summer, but is keeping mum on the baby's gender.

Last June she married her husband Gerry Scollan. The couple have two children - Patrick, aged 3 and Jane, aged 2.

Claire Byrne told the Irish Independent she was delighted. "I feel really lucky that this is the way my life has worked out," she said.