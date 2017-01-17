€900,000 to be spent on drug addiction services in midlands

Nearly €900,000 is to be spent on new addiction services for Laois and other midlands counties but approval has yet to be given for a new addiction clinic in Portlaoise.

The Health Service Executive confirmed in December that contracts were signed with two agencies to provide services to adults, teenagers and children.

Extern has been awarded the contract to provide a Community based Drug & Alcohol prevention and treatment support service for individuals under 18 years and their families in Longford, Westmeath, Laois & Offaly.

The Health Service Executive says this service will complement and enhance existing services currently operating in the region and provide appropriate interventions to both under 18’s and their families in line with best international research and standards.

The service will be required to deliver an under 18 prevention and treatment support service to include family support services. The service will provide a range of interventions using a holistic approach.

Earlier in December Merchant’s Quay Ireland was awarded the contract to provide a Community based Drug & Alcohol treatment support service for people over 18 years and their families.

The HSE said both services were contracted following an evaluation of drug and alcohol treatment support services in the Midlands, HSE CADS (Community, Alcohol & Drug Services) and the Midlands Regional Drug & Alcohol Task Force (MRDATF). This concluded in a "roadmap for the optimum use of resources and service delivery for the region".

Both service will be funded from existing MRDATF & HSE CADS financial allocated resources. The under 18 service will cost €427,500 annually while the adult service will cost €444,000 each year.

Laois County Council granted permission for a new addiction clinic off the Dublin Road in Portlaoise. Work has yet to proceed on the site. The HSE told the Leinster Express that it is awaiting approval from its Estates Corporate section before proceeding to tender. It said this is in keeping with the capital approvals process.